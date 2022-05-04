FELONY ARRESTS
Dalia E. Amador, 27, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:10 p.m. April 27 on Harkins Road and Engrahm Road in Williams on suspicion of false impersonation of another and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sarah P. Gonzales, 37, of the 100 block of Traditional Way, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:58 p.m. May 1 in the 300 block of Vann Street in Williams on suspicion of altering a serial number on a firearm, possession of a short-barrelled shotgun or rifle, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jason W. Nystrom, 50, of the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:12 p.m. April 29 on State Route 45 at Reservation Road on suspicion of transporting or selling a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sandra L. Hansen, 51, of the 5300 block of Bowen Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:41 p.m. May 2 in the 5300 block of Bowen Road in Williams on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm while restricted under a restraining order, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Heather R. Thurston, 38, of 90 Sixth Street, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 1:41 p.m. May 2 in the 5300 block of Bowen Road in Williams on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and planting or cultivation of marijuana. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Damon R. Tullis, 29, of the 1700 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 1:41 p.m. May 2 in the 5300 block of Bowen Road in Williams on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana for sale, planting or cultivation of marijuana and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sandra K. Marshall, 57, of the 500 block of Marguerite Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:02 p.m. April 26 in the parking lot north of Rocco’s Bar and Grill in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and providing false evidence of vehicle registration. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.