FELONY ARRESTS
Miguel Camberos, 35, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 p.m. April 28 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, grand theft with a firearm and burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles M. Norwood, 60, of the 200 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:02 p.m. April 28 on Sioc and Bridge Streets in Colusa on suspicion of forging or altering a vehicle registration and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brandon M. Wharton, 28, of the 1800 block of Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 a.m. April 29 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lurline Road on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, grand theft with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerald L. Rower, 53, of the 500 block of Marguerite Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:29 p.m. May 2 in the 500 block of Marguerite Street in Williams on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm and child abuse. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kellen W. Schloredt, 39, of the 700 block of Daniels Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:47 p.m. May 3 at Colusa Casino Resort on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathan E. Soares, 20, of the 5300 block of Hessle Avenue, Sebastopal, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:05 p.m. May 1 on Lodoga Stonyford Road at Third Street in Stonyford on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.