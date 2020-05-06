FELONY ARRESTS
Eric A. Polanco Hernandez, 38, of the 300 block of Fourth Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:32 a.m. April 30 on the 1100 block of Hailey Drive in Arbuckle on suspicion of attempted burglary in the first degree, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rosendo A. Diaz Perez, 18, of the 200 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:39 p.m. April 30 on the 200 block of Jay Street in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alberto Garcia, 41, of the 500 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:38 p.m. May 3 on the 500 block of Gail Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of mayhem, child endangerment and elder abuse resulting in harm or death. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Timothy S. Rodriguez, 21, of the 400 block of Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:46 a.m. May 4 on the 50 block of Tenth Street in Colusa on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dean M. Cox, 40, of the 600 block of Cherokee Canal Road, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:33 a.m. May 2 at Chevron in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sean E. Nichols, 34, of Lake Stevens, Wash., ws arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:39 p.m. May 1 on Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.