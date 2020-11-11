FELONY ARRESTS
Leon Madan, 42, of the 6200 block of Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 3 on State Route 45 and Christie Lane in Colusa on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jarrod J. Swicegood, 36, of the 600 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 600 block of Aldridge Drive in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism/malicious mischief and grand theft. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Armando E. Bravo, 39, of the 8800 block of Boreal Way, Elk Grove, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:23 a.m. Nov. 7 on State Route 45 and Maxwell Road on suspicion of identity theft, receiving known stolen property and theft of debit or credit card information. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jasmin Paniagua, 25, of the 12900 block of Hamilton Nord Cana Highway, Nord, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:56 p.m. Nov. 9 in front of 20 Twelfth Street in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fernando R. Ramirez, 25, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:56 p.m. Nov. 9 in front of 20 Twelfth Street in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sophia E. Mejia, 25, of the 16800 block of Mattie Street, Esparto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 9 on State Route 20 at Mitchell Flats in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.