FELONY ARRESTS
Tanner J. Delia, 30, of the 1100 block of Feather Avenue, Oroville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:48 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of check fraud. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David S. Hurtado, 31, of the 100 block of Cemetery Road, Adin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:04 p.m. Nov. 5 on State Route 20 west of Schaad Road on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Melonie R. Dyett, 24, of the 400 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:46 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 400 block of San Antonio Drive in Williams on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexandra R. Berlier, 24, of the 6300 block of Myers Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:11 a.m. Nov. 5 on Lonestar Road south of State Route 20. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fabian Herrera Salazar, 19, of the 100 block of Virginia Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:35 p.m. Nov. 5 on Husted Road at State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Chase J. Keaton, 36, of the 900 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:59 a.m. Nov. 5 on E Street at Fifth Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Clicerio V. Perez, 31, of the 600 block of James Way, Madera, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:02 a.m. Nov. 6 on Interstate 5 just north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Amanda M. Powell, 31, of the 6500 block of Asa Lane, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:17 p.m. Nov. 4 on Husted Road at E Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anahi Soto Soto, 21, of the 1200 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 4 on Ninth Street at E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Yadbir S. Deol, 31, of the 4600 block of Le Conte Circle, Antioch, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 7 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Cortina Creek on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.