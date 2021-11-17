FELONY ARRESTS
April D. Ramirez, 44, of 50 Tenth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:44 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 7500 block of Reservation Road in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, vandalism with damage over $400 and assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anthony J. Azevedo, 37, of the 4500 block of Sutton Road, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 9 on Pacific and Orange Streets in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hilario Cortez-Castaneda, 35, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:32 p.m. Nov. 9 on River Road south of Gridley Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Julio C. Baltazar Villanueva, 36, of the 1500 block of Frienza Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m. Nov. 11 on State Route 20 at King Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerardo P. Hernandez, 33, of the 2400 block of Meadowview Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 14 on Interstate 5 at Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.