FELONY ARRESTS
Brandon D. Klimper, 29, of the 2500 block of County Road 88, Dunnigan, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 600 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Zachary D. Pomfret, 38, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:46 p.m. Nov. 10 on State Route 20 at Sycamore Cutoff on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Autumn G. Luna, 21, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Husted Road in WIlliams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, unauthorized assistance to access a computer, receiving known stolen property, identity theft, grand theft of four or more access cards, possession of a driver’s license or identification card with the intent to commit forgery, possession of narcotics and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bryan L. Sparks, 39, of Auburn, Wash., was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 12 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Husted Road in WIlliams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, unauthorized assistance to access a computer, receiving known stolen property, identity theft, PC theft, possession of a driver’s license or identification card with the intent to commit forgery, possession of narcotics and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert J. Gomes, 40, of 7 Crystalwood Circle, Lincoln, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 13 on River and Laux Roads on suspicion of possession of a billy club, baton or leaded cane, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge Garcia-Rivera, 23, of the 900 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 15 on State Route 20 west of State Route 45. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Felix N. Solis Ramirez, 34, of the 1100 block of Barbra Way, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:14 a.m. Nov. 16 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hahn Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.