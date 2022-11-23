DUI ARRESTS
Jesus Jauregui Rivera, 21, of the 400 block of Vasto Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 12 on Fourth Street at E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bryce J. Stephenson, 25, of the 1700 block of Chateau Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. Nov. 11 on State Route 20 east of State Route 45. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfonso T. Contreras, 63, of the 1300 block of Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:52 p.m. Nov. 14 on Lonestar Road at Abel Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Byron J. Cook, 34, of the 8100 block of Point Loma Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:12 p.m. Nov. 14 on Interstate 5 north of the Maxwell Rest Area. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Erich C. Robinson, 54, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 14 on Interstate 5 just south of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.