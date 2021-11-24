FELONY ARRESTS
Bryan K. Taber, 44, of the 14000 block of Chestnut Drive, Clearlake Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:13 p.m. Nov. 16 at Colusa Casino on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, false impersonation, providing false information to a peace officer, resisting arrest, bringing drugs or alcohol into a jail or prison, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose D. Cabrera, 32, of the 2700 block of Del Rio Drive, Stockton, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:04 a.m. Nov. 18 on Harris Avenue at Eighth Street in Colusa on suspicion of evading with wanton disregard for safety and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Lamar J. Sawyer, 57, of the 34100 block of Newberry Road, Newberry Springs, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:04 p.m. Nov. 22 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.