FELONY ARRESTS
Ross H. Kalfsbeek, 52, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:57 p.m. Nov. 19 on Hillgate Road at Reddinger Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, grand theft, malicious mischief/vandalism and trespassing. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard P. Guttridge, 30, of the 1300 block of First Street, Corning, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 6:08 p.m. Nov. 21 at First and Lafayette Streets in Colusa on suspicion of false impersonation of another, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cade D. O’keefe, 18 of the 7500 block of Heather Road, Fair Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. Nov. 17 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of E Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pavel I. Kolosov, 47, of the 5000 block of Kankakee Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:36 p.m. Nov. 20 on Eighth and E Streets in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric J. McGrory, 36, of the 1000 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 22 on State Route 20 east of Walnut Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.