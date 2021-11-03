FELONY ARRESTS
Jeff N. Allee, 62, of the 300 block of Franklin Court, Vacaville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 31 in front of 309 Fifth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of sexual battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pedro D. Cardenas, 20, of the 1300 block of Parkhill Street, olusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:51 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 1300 block of Parkhill Street in Colusa on suspicion of resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hartej S. Grewal, 44, of the 300 block of Lassen Street, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Highway 99 in Maxwell on suspicion of criminal threats, battery and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Edgar A. Ortiz, 25, of the 500 block of Venice Boulevard, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 500 block of Venice Boulevard in Williams on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury and elder abuse. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Urian Ambriz, 23, of the 200 block of Victoria Way, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:42 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Margurite Street in Williams on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Sanchez-Plascencia, 29, of Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:42 p.m. Oct. 22 near the 500 block of Wilson Bend Road in Grimes on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kenneth D. Alexander, 30, of the 10100 block of Swann Way, Oak Grove, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 1 on Fifth and Main Streets in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, hit and run and damaging a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Vincent L. Burton, 34, of the 200 block of Ebony Way, Hayward, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10: 51 p.m. Oct. 31 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angel Chavez, 22, of the 1100 block of Gorrill Street, Bakersfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 29 on State Route 45 just north of Packer Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andre D. Greer, 30 of the 100 block of Locust Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 p.m. Oct. 30 in the alleyway behind 511 First Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Raul V. Vera, 64, of the 200 block of W. Court Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 30 on southbound Interstate 5 at Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andrew S. Bushey, 36, of the 10600 block of County Road 54, Alturas, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:58 p.m. Oct. 24 on westbound State Route 20 west of State Route 16. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose J. Rodriguiez Lomeli, 23, of the 1400 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:07 a.m. Oct. 23 on State Route 20 just west of Lonestar Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Antonio Saavedra, 20, of the 100 block of Garry Court, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 22 on Sunset Drive and E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rigoberto G. Villasenor, 66, of Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 23 on Lonestar Road north of Able Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Donald C. Clum, 45, of the 300 block of Begier Avenue, San Leandro, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:59 p.m. Nov. 1 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ignacio De la Torre-Marquez, 53, of Hood River, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:03 a.m. Nov. 1 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Maxwell Rest Area on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.