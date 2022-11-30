FELONY ARRESTS
Javier Magallanes, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:02 p.m. Nov. 18 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hahn Road on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child likely to cause great bodily injury or death, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license, ignition interlock device violation and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David J. Perez, of the 100 block of Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 6:23 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 100 block of Carson Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rudy A. Rafael, of the 25000 block of Tehama Vina Road, Los Molinos, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 17 on southbound Interstate 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession or purchase of narcotics for sale, transportation or sale of narcotics, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and bringing drugs or alcohol into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Omar Banuelos-Alvarado, of the 1500 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 15 on Fremont Street at Fourth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joffre D. Hall, of 2 Larkspur Lane, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 19 on State Route 20 at Will S. Green Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abel Lopez Acevedo, of the 300 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 19 on Virginia Street just north of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Lopez Guzman, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Virginia Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license and speeding. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lizbeth Quitana Moreno, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:57 p.m. Nov. 18 on Vann Street at Lincoln Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.