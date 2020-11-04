FELONY ARRESTS
Kathy A. Allegrini, 58, of the 500 block of Tenth Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 1 on the 500 block of Tenth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Allen L. Lathum, 37, of the 2800 block of County Road 99W, Dunningan, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:43 a.m. Oct. 30 on Old Highway 99 at Freeway Undercrossing Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing great bodily injury and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior conviction for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Monica M. Macias, 38, of the 4600 block of E Lane, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:13 a.m. Nov. 1 on Interstate 5 at County Line Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrian J. Montejano, 33, of the 4500 block E. Huntington Avenue, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 1 on Interstate 5 at County Line Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving with a suspended license, violation of post release community supervision and outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Matthew Huffman, 34, of the 4800 block of River Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:13 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Del Rey Apartments in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis T. Rosales, 54, of the 4900 block of E. Webster Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 28 on southbound Interstate 5 south of the Freeway Undercrossing in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nicolas Moreno Saavedra, 64, of the 200 block of Brenda Avenue, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 29 on Virginia Way at E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Amanda L. Subjack, 22, of the 11800 block of Lake Shore Drive, Clear Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1 a.m. Oct. 31 on State Route 20 just west of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard M. Johansen, 49, of the 3100 block of Erle Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 2 on eastbound State Route 20 east of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior conviction for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.