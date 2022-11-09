FELONY ARRESTS
Travis J. Dixon, 34, of the 2000 block of Hartford Drive, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 31 on Sixth Street at Oak Street in Colusa on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Javier Ambriz-Alcaraz, 38, of Seventh Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Williams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of narcotics for sale and violation of probation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Tab E. Lenhardt, 37, of 6 N. McKinley Avenue, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:11 p.m. Oct. 27 on State Route 20 at Harris Street on suspicion of burglary, vandalism with $400 or more in damages and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James E. Stoltenburg, 67, of the 200 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:43 a.m. Oct. 27 at 27 Third Street in Colusa on suspicion of burglary and vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anthony R. Lagalo, 35, of the 2300 block of Cherry Street, San Leandro, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:34 p.m. Oct. 31 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Harrington Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Vilchis Gonzalez, 27, of 21 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 31 on westbound State Route 20 east of King Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David J. Bassett, 33, of the 100 block of Estates Drive, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:24 a.m. Oct. 29 on State Route 20 at Eighth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joseph A. Hamilton, 22, of the 1400 block of Hobart Street, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:52 p.m. Oct. 28 on State Route 45 just south of the Glenn County line. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Maria D.L. Lopez Sanchez, 37, of the 100 block of Yosemite Way, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:15 a.m. OCt. 29 on Tenth Street at Main Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin T. Weber, 52, of the 2400 block of David Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 28 on State Route 20 east of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.