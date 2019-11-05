FELONY ARRESTS
Brendan P. Madden, 55, of the 2200 block of Marin Avenue, Berkley, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 1 on the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
William A. Henderson, 43, of the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive, Fair Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Partol at 2:44 a.m. Oct. 27 on northbound Interstate 5 south of E Street. Hw was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alberto C. Zavala, 30, of the 800 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:25 p.m. Oct. 26 on northbound Interstate 5. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrian F. Lopez, 28, of the 7000 block of Mallard Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 on A and Seventh Streets in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was book into the Colusa County Jail.
Don M. Heinsohn, 63, of Trinity, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:49 p.m. Nov. 1 on eastbound State Route 20 west of Will S. Green Avenue in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.