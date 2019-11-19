FELONY ARRESTS
Vincent M. Chisholm, 55, of the 30 block of Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:16 p.m. Nov. 13 on the 30 block of Oak Street in Colusa on suspicion of battery and criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Harrison Polk, 59 of the 5600 block of Anita Road, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 16 on State Route 45 at Spencer Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing great bodily injury and felony hit and run resulting in death or injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jennifer E. Kessinger, 38, of the 300 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:36 a.m. Nov. 13 on the 500 block of Carson Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lindsay I. Calder, 31, of Scotland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:31 a.m. Nov. 17 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing great bodily injury. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge A. Morones-Torres, 25, of the 500 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Nov. 17 on the 500 block of Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspended license and possession of an open container while driving. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Marshall T. Winn, 61, of the 2200 block of Rancheria Road, Redwood Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:47 p.m. Nov. 15 on westbound State Route 45 at Mitchell Flats. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.