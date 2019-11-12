FELONY ARRESTS
Edgar E. Barajas Casillas, 28, of the 100 block of E. Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:33 p.m. Nov. 10 on the 100 block of E. Carson Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Akaija Elder, 18, of the 1000 block of White Alder Way, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:05 a.m. Nov. 12 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Akila Mai S. Elder, 19, of the 2800 block of Valencia Way, San Pablo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 12 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of receiving stolen property, evading a peace officer, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sergio A. Velazques, 37, of the 6000 block of Valley Glen Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Garden Apartments in Colusa on suspicion of false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Debbie K. Hetherington, 62, of the 6600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:42 p.m. Nov. 7 on Almond Avenue at Wagner Avenue in Arbuckle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose D. Moreno-Saabedra, 54, of the 300 block of Bradford Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 9 on southbound Putnam Way south of Hall Street in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.