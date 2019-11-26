FELONY ARRESTS
Ajitpaul S. Thindal, 39, of the 40 block of Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:59 p.m. Nov. 23 on Lureline Road at Orange Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Horacio Hernandez Rivera, 46, of San Bernardino, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Nov. 25 on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 20 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.