FELONY ARRESTS
Michael J. French, 37, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:27 a.m. Sept. 29 on Highway 20 at the Colusa Gardens Apartments on suspicion of false impersonation of another and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel Ramirez, 24, of the 900 block of Sierra Oaks Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 1 on the 3,700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Miguel A. DeJesus-Ramirez, 29, of Biola, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.