FELONY ARRESTS
Jose A. Sanchez-Plascencia, 30, of Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:17 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 700 block of Wilson Bend Road in Grimes on suspicion of burglary, petty theft, receiving known stolen property and two counts of trespassing. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kathryn M.O. Shubat, 24, of the 4100 block of Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 2 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing death or great bodily injury. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brook N. Overfield, 39, of the 300 block of California Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 300 block of California Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Bradley R. Berland, 23, of the 100 block of E. Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 100 block of 100 E. Clay Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence in or about a vehicle and hit and run. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Vanessa R. Garcia, 21, of the 400 block of Vasto Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:49 a.m. Oct. 1 on Old Highway 99W just south of Myers Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Victor E. Salto Chaman, 27, of the 9100 block of Jean Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:29 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.