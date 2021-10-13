FELONY ARRESTS
Betsy Y. Garcia, 20, of the 800 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:50 Oct. 6 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, battery causing serious bodily injury and inflicting injury upon a child. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
William A. Gill, 32, of the 1300 block of Phillips Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:51 a.m. Oct. 6 on Butte Slough Road east of Slough House on suspicion of being a felon in possession of teargas, possession of a switchblade knife in a vehicle, manufacturing, importing, selling, supplying or possessing brass knuckles and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sarah R. Ramirez, 26, of the 4500 block of Meadow Roadway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:51 a.m. Oct. 6 on Butte Slough Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, bringing drugs or alcohol into a prison or jail and several outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alexandrea G. Von Rekowski, 27, of Lodi, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Virginia Way in Williams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sandra Cortez, 28, of the 1300 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:49 a.m. Oct. 10 on Ninth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of identity theft, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction, disobeying a court order and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Thore A. Thurman, 32, of 22 Jasper Drive, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Oct. 11 on State Route 20 at Freshwater Lateral Road on suspicion of transporting or selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Saunsery R. Rollins, 37, of the 2900 block of 35th Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. Oct. 9 on northbound Interstate 5 south of County Road 68. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David A. Serrano, 29, of the 600 block of Second Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 8 on Wildwood Road south of Wagner Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.