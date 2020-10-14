FELONY ARRESTS
Francisco R. Hernandez, 28, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 9 on the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Branden P. Myers, 62, of the 600 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:41 p.m. Oct. 6 on Tenth Street at Jay Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joshua E. Huddleston, 26, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 7 on the center divide of northbound Interstate 5 south of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Erick T. Campbell, 26, of 7 Sedeo Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:32 a.m. Oct. 8 on Maxwell Colusa Road at Lyons Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ricardo H. Aceves, 24, of the 400 block of Padre Pio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:01 a.m. Oct. 11 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Husted Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.