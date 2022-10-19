FELONY ARRESTS
Margarito G. Gutierrez, 69, of the 100 block of Tuttle Lane, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:46 p.m. Oct. 10 on westbound State Route 20 west of Niagara Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing great bodily injury with special allegations. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Teresa R. Torres, 37, of the 600 block of Franklin Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 100 block of E. Carson Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats, public intoxication, obstruction and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kieth L. Farnsworth, 32, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:41 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Chevron in Maxwell on suspicion of transportation or sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles and possession of a switchblade. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rebecca N. Mitchell, 27, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:41 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Chevron in Maxwell on suspicion of transportation or sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles and possession of a switchblade. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Javier S. Soto, 35, of the 4600 block of W. 40th Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:42 p.m. Oct. 10 on Interstate 5 at Husted Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Samuel L. Tuon, 39, of the 17800 block of Golden Spike Trail, Lathrop, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 100 block of Margurite Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rodrigo B. Ramos Torres, of the 100 block of E. Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:44 p.m. Oct. 13 on E Street at Margurite Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign and violation of motorcycle helmet safety. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.