FELONY ARRESTS
Misael A. Nunez, 43, of the 600 block of Waterfowl Way, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:24 p.m. Oct. 15 on Tenth and Fremont Streets in Colusa on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, criminal consipricy and possession of a controlled substance in a prision or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Deanna E.I. Stevens-Billum, 24, of the 4600 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road, Stonyford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 4600 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road on suspicion of resisting arrest, resisting a peace officer, malicious mischief or vandalism and several outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Malaina C. Stevens-Billum, 27, of the 4600 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road, Stonyford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:19 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 4600 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road on suspicion of vandalism with over $5,000 in damages. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Caleb W. Wills, 43, of the 300 block of Commercial Street, Princeton, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:28 p.m. Oct. 17 on Commercial Street at Princeton High School in Princeton on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Marvin J. Mejia Escobar, 30, of the 1400 block of Michigan Street, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:39 p.m. Oct. 17 on State Route 20 at Lonestar Road on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing bodily injury, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing bodily injury, child endangerment and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angela G. Marrow, 44, of the 100 block of Viking Court, Soquel, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:27 a.m. Oct. 16 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the Maxwell Rest Area. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Erich C. Robinson, 54, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 17 on Interstate 5 just south of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gabriel Romero Ponce, 25, of the 18200 block of Lucas Avenue, Sonoma, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17 on Lonestar Road south of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Larry R. Rymer, 38, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Danielle E.K. Stevens, 33, of the 1900 block of Eleventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:21 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.