FELONY ARRESTS
Kamaldeep K. Vasquez, 38, of the 2500 block of Stafford Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:29 p.m. Oct. 18 on Lonestar Road south of Myers Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, having a DUI conviction within the prior ten years/DUI manslaughter, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher R. Ward, 48, of the 700 block of Douglas Street, San Francisco, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 18 on Husted Road and Old Highway 99. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.