FELONY ARRESTS
Florencia R. Herrera, 43, of 44 Cosner Avenue, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 6900 block of Grimes Arbuckle Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tyler D. Helton, 26, of the 7200 block of Belcamp Road, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14 on Old Highway 99W north of Delevan on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Aurelio Lopez Gomez, 62, of the 200 block of Poundstone Street, Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:17 a.m. Oct. 15 on N. Second Street at Main Street. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mariano Perez Rivera, 23, of the 700 block of Redinger Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 100 block of Margurite Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction, driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.