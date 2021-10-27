FELONY ARRESTS
Roberto C. Hernandez, 34, of 51 Johns School Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:25 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 100 block of Marguerite Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nathaniel E. Rojas, 29, of the 600 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 20 in the alleyway behind 60 Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tiffany M. Hernandez, 25, of the 300 block of Twelfth Street, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 20 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Arbuckle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.