FELONY ARRESTS
Tanis E. Myers, 28, of the 700 block of Woodhurst Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:52 p.m. Oct. 20 at 60 Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jarnail S. Dallar, 54, of the 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:32 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 3700 block of State Route 45, Colusa, on suspicion of attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Chad A. Redenbaugh, 30, of the 300 block of Tenth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:50 a.m. Oct. 22 on Interstate 5 at State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and the manufacture, supply, sale, supply or possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis R. Cano, 36, of the 1100 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1 a.m. Oct. 24 at 10 Sioc Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.