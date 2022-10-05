FELONY ARRESTS
Brittany N. Parker, 27, of the 2300 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:07 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1000 block of Fremont Street in Colusa on suspicion of burglary and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nikolas R. Rojas, 29, of the 300 block of Sequoia Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 23 on Sequoia Way at Sioux Street in Colusa on suspicion of grand theft with a firearm, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, vandalism with $400 or more in damages and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Colin A. Lennox, 64, of the 1700 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 100 block of Yosemite Way in Colusa on suspicion of vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andres Melchor Nazarin, 55, of the 500 block of Bridge Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:38 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David N. Gutierrez, 49, of the 4800 block of Natomas Boulevard, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 24 on eastbound State Route 20 west of Lonestar Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric. F. Martinez, 30, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:35 p.m. Sept. 25 on Old Highway 99W north of Freshwater Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan M. Patino, 38, of the 100 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 24 on State Route 20 at O’Hair Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Larry D. Ross, 18, of the 100 block of Locust Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:10 a.m. Sept. 26 on southbound Interstate 5 north of County Line Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David D. Burrows, 59, of the 17700 of Golden Meadow Trail, Cottonwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 26 on the E Street onramp to northbound Interstate 5 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brenden M. Ellis, 40, of the 16100 block of Rock Road, Hidden Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 27 on the northbound Interstate 5 offramp to State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.