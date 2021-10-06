FELONY ARRESTS
Franz M. Longworth Jr., 42, of the 16200 block of 35th Avenue, Clearlake, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 29 on Sand Creek Road at Cortina School Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric L. Tuttle, 34, of the 3500 block of Yuba Street, Nice, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Colusa Casino on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery causing serious bodily injury, vandalism with property damage of $400 or more, damaging phone, electrical or utility lines and damaging a communication device with the intent to prevent help. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daisy P. Lomeli, 29, of 87 Midway Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury and inflicting injury upon a child. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus A. Lopez, 29, of 87 Midway Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury and inflicting injury upon a child. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis Velazquez Hernandez, 27, of the 1100 block of N. Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:36 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Velgyka A. Ramirez Monge, 33, of the 400 block of E. Court Street, Goldendale, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 4 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Omar G. Salinas-Martinez, 21, of the 700 block of Cottonwood Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:32 p.m. Oct. 2 on Ninth and Sioc Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose R. Villalpando, 44, of the 7500 block of Titian Parkway, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:12 p.m. Oct. 2 on westbound State Route 20 east of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Dominic F. Williams, 30, of Reno, Nev., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:23 a.m. Oct. 3 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of County Line Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Victoria R. Williams, 32, of the 22500 block of East Road, Middletown, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 1 on State Route 20 west of Virginia Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis A. Zuniga, 35, of the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:54 p.m. Oct. 1 on Vann Street at Hopkins Drive in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to provide or display valid registration tabs or rear plates. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert A. De La Torre, 43, of the 6700 block of Montauban Avenue, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 4 on Old Highway 99 at Freeway Undercrossing Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ricardo Ortiz, 30, of the 900 block of Wilson Bend Road, Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 4 on Tule Road just west of Lodi Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.