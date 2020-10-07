FELONY ARRESTS
Michael S. Trapper, 36, of Fallon, Nev., was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of evading a peace officer with willful disregard and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Thanh Van Cong Chau, 22, of the 1300 block of Old Stone Roadway, San Jose, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:47 p.m. Oct. 2 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rafael Mendoza, 38, of the 9600 block of Tenaya Road, Kelseyville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:02 a.m. Oct. 5 on State Route 20 west of Walnut Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.