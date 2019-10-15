FELONY ARRESTS
Charlene R. Castaneda, 35, of the 1300 block of Zaphyer Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:58 a.m. Oct. 8 on Vann and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, sale or transportation of a controlled substance and violation of probation and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sammy James C. Roberto, 38, of the 500 block of Winship Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:58 a.m. Oct. 8 on Vann and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, sale or transportation of a controlled substance, vehicle registration fraud and having an expired vehicle registration. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Marisela Arias, 34, of the 200 block of Sixth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:57 a.m. Oct. 9 on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andrew Garcia, 22, of the 100 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:52 a.m. Oct. 9 on the 100 block of Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, aggravated mayhem, false imprisonment and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jaime Gomez Jimenez, 40, of the 900 block of Reidinger Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:53 p.m. Oct. 9 on the 900 block of Reidinger Way in Williams on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foriegn object, sexual battery and oral copulation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nickolas R. Rojas, 26, of the 600 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:33 a.m. Oct. 9 at Donut Wheel in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, battery causing serious bodily injury, robbery and false imprisonment, He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kyle T. Stacey, 23, of the 2200 block of Highway 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:47 a.m. Oct. 9 on the 2200 block of Highway 20 in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfredo D. Tobar, 27, of the 1300 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 9 on Bridge and Sioc Streets in Colusa on suspicion of robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Darcy U. Leach, 46, of the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 10 on the 500 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of force or assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm that was likely to cause great bodily harm and elder abuse. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Meng Soung, 40, of Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 13 on the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of trespassing on posted land and refusing to leave and possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kevin L. McDonald, 40, of the 100 block of Villa Court, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:46 p.m. Oct. 8 on State Route 45 and Packer Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brenda Valdiviaharo, 21, of the 3100 block of Normington Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:12 a.m. Oct. 14 on southbound Interstate 5 at Overcrossing Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and willful cruelty to a child. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos Velasquez, 26, of the 1000 block of Widgeon Way, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:54 a.m. Oct. 12 on State Route 45 at Roberts Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.