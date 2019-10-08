FELONY ARRESTS
Ernesto Gonzalez, 45, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:26 Oct. 3 on the 700 block of Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of domestic battery and kidnapping. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joshua C. Kelly, 45, of the 100 block of N. Alpine Street, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 5 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.