FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony L. Ayala, 45, of the 1700 block of Hazel Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 1700 block of Hazel Street in Gridley on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor child by force or fear and oral copulation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Inasio Gomez, 46, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 a.m. Aug. 29 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric A.H. Polanco, 39, of the 800 block of Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:31 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 800 block of Wildwood Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Katerina R. Pruitt, 32, of the 1300 block of Soda Bay Road, Lakeport, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 27 on Maxwell Sites Road at Danley Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of stolen property and bringing drugs or alcohol into a prison or jail. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John. H. Rivas, 34, of the 1300 block of Soda Bay Road, Lakeport, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 27 on Maxwell Sites Road at Danley Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Garcia, 46, of the 2600 block of Ramsdell Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 31 on Market and First Streets in Colusa on suspicion of possession or of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of post release community supervision and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alex Miranda, 27, of the 6300 block of County Road 16, Orland, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:26 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 300 block of Ruggieri Way in Williams on suspicion of identity theft, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and several outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Crystal H. Ruiz, 25, of 40 Fifth Street, Grimes, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, identity theft, being a felon in possession of ammunition, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ernesto Avila Lopez, 30, of the 200 block of Virginia Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 28 on Maxwell-Colusa Road east of Two Mile Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Chris Burtleson, 42, of the 600 block of Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 27 on the northbound Interstate 5 onramp from Maxwell Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jossie Z. Cruz, 30, of the 15800 block of Hayland Street, La Puente, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Lurline Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eduardo V. Garcia, 40, of the 900 block of White Oak Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:02 a.m. Aug. 28 on Husted Lateral Road at Larch Drive in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Martin G. Medina, 38, of the 16100 block of 24th Avenue, Clearlake, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:54 a.m. Aug. 29 on Interstate 5 south of Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a license suspended for a prior DUI conviction, disobeying a court order, expired vehicle registration and evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Khadijah Morley, 23, of the 1800 block of Roy Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:32 p.m. Aug. 29 on Husted Road just east of Interstate 5 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspended or revoked license and multiple outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gabriela Trejo Rivera, 23, of 27 E. Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 a.m. Aug. 29 on State Route 20 just west of Lonestar Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.