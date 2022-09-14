FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth Martin, 23, of the 1200 block of 94th Avenue, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 a.m. Sept. 2 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Lurline Avenue on suspicion of evading with willful disregard for safety, reckless driving, driving without a license, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Courtney E. Vessey, 37, of the 4700 block of King Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and three outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ruber M.A. Jauregui Pina, 32, of the 2000 block of 11th Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of burglary and public intoxication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ashley D. Arnold, 38, of the 2100 block of Durham Dayton Highway, Durham, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:31 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Colusa County Jail. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Paulino C. Bolanos, 35, of the 700 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:47 p.m. Sept. 3 on Lonestar Road just south of Abel Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Martin G. Escobedo, 21, of the 1300 block of Main Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 4 on State Route 20 at O’Hair Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose J. Juarez Frias, 30, of the 3300 block of Silverwood Street, Escalon, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 4 on Abel Road east of Lone Star Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ignacio Salcedo Cano, 26, of the 800 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 4 on Pine Street east of First Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Franklin E. Shelden, 25, of the 4500 block of County Road H, Orland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:14 a.m. Sept. 4 on Bridge Street at Tuttle Lane in Colusa on suspicion of the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving under the influence in or about a vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ignacio B. Zavala, 40, of the 29600 block of Dixon Street, Hayward, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 6 on Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road. he was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Arnoldo Verdusco, 40, of Lynnwood, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:18 a.m Sept. 8 on Interstate 5 north of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a smoking device. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.