FELONY ARRESTS
Juan A. Medina, 33, of the 1100 block of Green Street, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 7 at Twelfth and Main Streets in Colusa on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, manufacture, sale or possession of a short barrel shotgun, altering the serial number on a firearm, false identification to a peace officer and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose R. Moreno Hernandez, 32, of Apple Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:28 a.m. Sept. 7 on Interstate 5 at the Maxwell Rest Area on suspicion of evading and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Matthew A. Myers, 36, of the 10700 block of Lone Pine Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of making or passing fictitious checks. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lowell M. Gimblin, 59, of the 700 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 9 on Bridge and Oak Streets in Colusa on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Orlando R. Gutierrez, 23, of Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 12 on westbound State Route 20 west of Schaad Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing great bodily injury or death. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Evelyn M. Nieves Luna, 18, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 12 on southbound State Route 45 north of Harbison Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and altering the serial number on a firearm. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David R. Carson, 62, of the 2500 block of County Road 88, Dunnigan, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:56 p.m. Sept. 12 on Old Highway 99 south of Perkins Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rivero F. Jaramillo, 38, of the 15800 block of 39th Avenue, Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 12 on westbound State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.