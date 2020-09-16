FELONY ARRESTS
Stephanie B. Marrow, 40, of the 200 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 5 on the 200 block of Jay Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Oscar Basilio, 39, of the 500 block of Wlidwood Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 1000 block of Almond Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of vandalism causing more than $400 worth of damage and burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Santoyo Serrano, 25, of the 300 block of Virginia Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. Spet. 12 on Interstate 5 south of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard J. Vegas, 36, of the 2400 block of River Run Road, Redding, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 12 on First and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nery G. Bachez, 40, of the 12000 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Sept. 4 on Sioc and Second Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Yesenia Y. Deltoro, 31, of the 16800 block of Antelope Street, Esparto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:09 a.m. Sept. 6 on State Route 45 south of Fruitvale Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael S. Dulohery, 30, of San Francisco, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:26 a.m. Sept. 5 on Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gonzalo P. Encarnacion, 39, of the 3300 block of Cimmarron Road, Cameron Park, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:44 p.m. Sept. 7 on northbound Interstate 5 north of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Maria A. Garcia, 33, of the 1800 block of Taft Avenue, Corning, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:14 a.m. Sept. 9 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license and unlawful operation of a vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kyle C. Wills, 22, of the 300 block of Winters Street, Princeton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 a.m. Sept. 5 on Maxwell Road west of Two Mile Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Raymond A. Pantoja, 31, of the 200 block of E. Essex Avenue, Stockton, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 9 on State Route 20 at E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael A. Richard, 27, of the 4700 block of Fifth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:17 a.m. Sept. 10 on the 700 block of Pinewood Court in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and felony violation of probation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cesar S. Rodriguez Morfin, 36, of the 200 block of N. Santa Cruz Avenue, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 10 on State Route 20 at King Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daric J. Boughton, 43, of the 2400 block of Shady Lane, Anderson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:44 a.m. Sept. 14 on northbound Interstate 5 Hahn Road offramp on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Moises M Gonzalez, 37, of the 1200 block of W Seventh Street, Antioch, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:31 p.m. Sept. 13 on Interstate 5 south of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bryan S. Henn, 33, of Pueblo, Colo., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:05 p.m. Sept. 14 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.