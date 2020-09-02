FELONY ARRESTS
Jesus A. Rubio Torres, 32, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:11 p.m. Aug. 29 on the 200 block of Oak Street in Maxwell on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon, public intoxication, disobeying a court order, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, battery on a peace officer, obstruction and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfredo Vazquez Hernandez, 26, transient, was arrested by Fish and Game at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Boggs Bend in the Sacramento River Wildlife Area on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, criminal conspiracy, placing pollutants near a state waterway, being armed with a firearm during the commission of a crime and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Amber M. Gates, 40, of the 2900 block of Haggin Road, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 29 on Interstate 5 south of the Maxwell rest area on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus N. Nunez, 43, of the 1000 block of Sacramento Street, Vallejo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:22 a.m. Aug. 30 on Interstate 5 north of Greenbay Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lisa D. Stamps, 41, of the 200 block of Fourth Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:12 a.m. Aug. 29 on State Route 16 just south of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.