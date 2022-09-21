Julio A. Brincat, 54, of the 1100 block of Freshwater Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1100 block of Freshwater Road in Williams on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus Garcia, 44, of the 2500 block of Venice Avenue, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ruben Jauregui Pina, 32, of the 2000 block of 11th Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of burglary and public intoxication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Dion D. Omondo, 26, of the 180 block of Poundstone Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 9 on Second Street in Grimes on suspicion of criminal threats, trespassing, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kristopher J. Vaughn, 30, of the 3400 block of N. First Street, Fresno, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3 a.m. Sept. 10 on State Route 20 at Margurite Street in Williams on suspicion of possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Colin A. Lennox, 64, of the 1700 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 100 block of Yosemite Way in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats, dissuading or intimidating a witness and disturbing the peace. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin O. Santiago, 41, of the 100 block of California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:53 a.m. Sept. 13 on Fremont Street at Seventh Street on suspicion of burglary, petty theft, battery, disobeying a court order, damaging a communication device with intent to prevent help, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Amber D. Shuey, 30, of 80 California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:57 p.m. Sept. 13 on Old Highway 99W south of the Maxwell Road overpass. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis F. Deloza Gonzalez, 37, of the 900 block of I Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 1 on Husted Road at Old Highway 99W in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert W. Dishman, 61, of the 3700 block of Coffee Road, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 14 on the southbound Interstate 5 offramp to County Road One. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert A. Milo, 38, of the 300 block of Shanghai Way, Placerville, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 15 on B Street at Fifth Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, disobeying a court order and an ignition interlock device violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.