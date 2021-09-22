FELONY ARRESTS
Manuel A. Villarrial-Magana, 21, of the 2900 block of County Road 88D, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 15 on the southbound Interstate 5 onramp at Hillgate Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of false impersonation and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lissette M. Gomez, 27, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Orland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:23 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 800 block of Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose R. Lopez Angel, 32, of the 6500 block of Woodvine Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:38 p.m Sept. 19 at Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of forgery, making, passing or publishing fictitious checks and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Antonio I. Farias, 22, of the 1900 block of Zinfandel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 14 on Old Highway 99 north of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brianna F. Penner, 19, of the 7700 block of County Road 29, Glenn, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:57 a.m. Sept. 20 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Delevan Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andre D. Greer, 30, of the 100 block of Locust Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Locust Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.