FELONY ARRESTS
Diego O. Orozco, 24, of the 700 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:22 p.m. Sept. 16 on G Street at Ninth Street in Williams on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence and evading a peace officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jessica E. Lopez Frias, 32, of the 1000 block of Teal Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1000 block of Teal Way in Williams on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and malicious mischief or vandalism. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrian Paniagua-Cuevas, 27, of the 700 block of Southgate Drive, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:02 a.m. Sept. 20 at Colusa Casino on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of counterfeit items and bringing drugs into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ayla M. Peters, 33, of the 20800 block of State Highway 99, Redding, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:17 p.m. Sept. 19 on northbound Interstate 5 south of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Marilyn E. McDonald, 44, transient, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:28 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior, driving without a license and evidence of financial responsponsibility for car insurance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Thurman Upchruch, 69, of the 800 block of Price Court, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 19 on northbound Interstate 5 north of County Line Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.