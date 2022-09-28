FELONY ARRESTS
Eduardo Ambriz Saavedra, 18, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:14 p.m. Sept. 16 on A Street at Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of carrying a concealed, stolen firearm in a vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Candice M. Greer, 37, of 90 Eddy Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 16 at 90 Eddy Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and operating or maintaining a drug house. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abraham E. Martinez, 25, of the 600 block of Summer Street, Princeton, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:24 p.m. in the 800 block of I Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Amber D. Rubio, 40, of the 600 block of Acacia Way, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 16 at 90 Eddy Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of operating or maintaining a drug house,possession of narcotics for sale and three outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sophia C. Walker, 34, of Palorma, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison or jail. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mariano Jaramillo, 36, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:14 a.m. Sept. 20 on County Road 17 in Yolo County on suspicion of burglary, criminal threats and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Esequiel H. Pena, 60, of the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard, West Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:14 a.m. Sept. 20 on County Road 17 in Yolo County on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Yadira Grageda, 34, of the 800 block of Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m Sept. 22 in the 300 block of Vann Street in Williams on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a licenses suspended for a previous DUI conviction, disobeying a court order and violation of probation. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cesar O. Menez Aparicio, 33, of the 1300 block of Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 18 on Fremont Street at 11th Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert O. Woods, 53, of the 21500 block of Banyan Street, Hayward, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:02 a.m. Sept. 17 on State Route 20 east of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pedro Barajas, 31, of the 800 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at9:52 p.m. Sept. 21 on Vann Street at Waterfowl Way in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Milo M. Schroeder, 46, of the 13100 block of Golden Eagle Way, Nevada City, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 21 on State Route 20 east of Mitchell Flats. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.