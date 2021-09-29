DUI ARRESTS
Javance L. Johnson, 40, of Lubbock, Tex., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Green Bay Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Frank F. Leach, 46, of the 100 block of Pine Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:54 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Pine Street in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jamie J. Lopez Yesca, 22, of the 200 block of B Street, Taft, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:28 a.m. Sept. 23 on Virginia Street at State Route 20 in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.