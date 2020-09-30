FELONY ARRESTS
Kristopher C. Branscum, 35, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Tri-Counties Bank in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, forgery, possession of marajuana or hash, resisting arrest and three outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Leslie A. White, 43, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Tri-Counties Bank in Colusa on suspicion of forgery and criminal conspiracy. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joshua R. Pelfrey, 41, of the 140 block of Liberty Road, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 24 on the 140 block of Liberty Road in Gridley on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, identity theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert A. Braun, 42, of the 200 block of Cruise Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:07 a.m. Sept. 25 on Market and Eleventh Streets in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher J. Devoid, 37, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 27 on Jay and Ninth Streets in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric Villarreal, 40, of the 3400 block of Croft Roadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 26 on State Route 45 at Reese Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Chelsea J. Goodman, 27, of the 16100 block of Central Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 23 on State Route 20 north of Virginia Way in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Luis B. Hernandez, 18, of the 2400 block of Cana Drive, Shasta Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 23 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Maxwell Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael K. Sardinia, 30, of the 1900 block of Aletha Lane, Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:27 p.m. Sept. 23 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Glenn County line on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamines and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Antonio Velasquez Martinez, 20, of the 1200 block of Winary Road, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:42 a.m. Sept. 27 on northbound Interstate 5 at County Line Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended or revoked for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.