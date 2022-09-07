FELONY ARRESTS
Sandro Martinez, 40, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:42 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 800 block of Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats, battery and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis E. Vega Martinez, 39, of the 900 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:33 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of Gail Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, battery, will cruelty to a child and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kenneth Martin, 23, of the 12000 block of 94th Avenue, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 a.m. Sept. 2 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Lurline Avenue on suspicion of evading with willful disregard for safety, reckless driving, driving without a license, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Donavan M. Cunningham, 21, of the 1200 block of Ivy Street, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26 on northbound State Route 45 south of Dodge Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge E. Gonzalez Hernandez, 42, of the 2300 block of Donahue Avenue, Santa Rosa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:52 p.m. Aug. 28 on State Route 20 at East Camp Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brooklyn D. Wolf, 32, of Nampa, Ida., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 27 on Interstate 5 just north of Myers Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Scott A. Miller, 57, of the 300 block of Main Street, Hamilton City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:14 p.m. Sept. 1 on northbound State Route 45 south of Packer Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.