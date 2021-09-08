FELONY ARRESTS
Francisco A. Lopez, 31, transient, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:09 p.m. Sept. 1 on Eighth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of vandalism, resisting arrest and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin D. Ridgeway, 53, of the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:49 a.m. Sept. 7 on the Interstate 5 onramp at Maxwell Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Guillermo Lomeli, 31, of the 800 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 800 block of First Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose H. Mendoza Valdespino, 19, of the 2900 block of E. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 2 on State Route 20 at Valdez Eazy Tow Trailers on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Castro Angel, 42, of the 400 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 6 on Will S. Green Avenue north of Parker Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos E. Correo Valencia, 25, of the 200 block of Percy Avenue, YUba City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:27 p.m. Sept. 5 at Love’s Travel Stop in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rony Y. Diaz Perez, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:17 p.m. Sept. 4 on State Route 20 just east of Wilson Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Elizabeth M. Gonzalez, 25, of the 4900 block of Kenmore Road, Natomas, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:28 p.m. Sept. 5 on State Route 20 and O’Hair Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Walter Nunez Herrera, 34, of the 300 block of Wilson Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 p.m. Sept. 5 on westbound State Route 20 east of Hunter Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abigail F. Parker, 19, of the 5700 block of Hankins Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:32 p.m. Sept. 3 on southbound Old Highway 99 south of Hahn Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andrian Pedraza, 24, of the 1000 block of Lake Boulevard, Davis, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:53 p.m. Sept. 5 on eastbound State Route 20 west of Harris Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.