DUI ARRESTS
Gustavo L. Galvez, 38, of the 3100 block of Shields Avenue, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 2 on westbound State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. He was booked in the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gustavo L. Galvez, 38, of the 3100 block of Shields Avenue, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 2 on westbound State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. He was booked in the Colusa County Jail.
Mainly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 95F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 3:04 am
Share your views with us.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.