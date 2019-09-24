FELONY ARRESTS
Eric A. Maimone, 58, of the 1,300 block of Forrestal Avenue, San Jose, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 18 on State Route 20 at East Camp Road in Williams for outstanding warrants and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and bringing an illegal substance or alcohol into a jail facility. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Chavez Alcaraz, 22, of the 700 block of Pinewood Court, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:57 p.m. Sept. 20 on the 700 block of Pinewood Court in Williams on suspicion of attempted rape, false imprisonment, domestic battery, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Shannon M. O’Neil, 40, of the 6,100 block of County Road 4, Orland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 22 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Fairview Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing death or great bodily injury and driving under the influence causing injury. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael T. Anderson, 46, of the 5,500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Colusa County Task Force at 3 a.m. Sept. 24 on 5th and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation and/or selling a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Emmanuel Ramirez, 21, of the 200 block of 4th Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:24 p.m. Sept. 19 on Old Highway 99 at Freeway Underpass Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bryan J. Manor, 28, of the 400 block of 1st Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 21 on Market and 3rd Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ricardo R. Perez, 19, of the 600 block of California Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 22 on Old Highway 99 one mile south of Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Leobardo C. Ramirez was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 22 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content higher than .08 and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.