FELONY ARRESTS
Ivan A. Martinez, 33, of the 100 block of N. Sanderson Way, Fort Bragg, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:11 p.m. Aud. 29 on northbound Interstate 5 south of E. Street in Williams on suspicion of battery on peace officer, resisting arrest, resisting a peace officer and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pedro S. Chavez, 52, of the 1,000 block of F Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:13 p.m. Sept. 2 on State Route 20 west of the Vista Point mile post marker on suspicion of causing injury while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Enrique S. Hernandez, 24, of the 500 block of 1 st Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 27 on the 500 block of 1 st Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and damaging or destroying personal property valued at more than $400. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andres C. Garcia Arambula, 32, of the 3,900 block of Euclid Avenue, Martines, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 1 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Glenn County line. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ger Lor, 35, of Malino Court, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 1 on 5th and Main Streets in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.