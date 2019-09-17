FELONY ARRESTS
Jerry J.J.R. Buenavenida Flannery, 19, of the 10 block of Railroad Avenue, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on the 1,900 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Dakota A.T. Dietler, 21, of the 1,000 block of Williams Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 11 on Maxwell-Sites and Danley Roads in Maxwell on suspicion of burglary, theft from an elder or dependent adult, writing bad checks and forgery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gilber E. Lovato, 65, of the 7,100 block of Calais Place, Newark, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 12:41 a.m. Sept. 11 on 12 th and Markets Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Damien L. Madrigal, 23, of the 1,700 block of 3rd Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 10 on Husted and Abel Roads in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Roberto Tapia, 27, of the 500 block of Putnam Way, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 10:13 p.m. Sept. 9 on 1 st and Olive Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving an off-highway motor vehicle on the highway and evading a peace officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Manuel A. Tapia, 31, of the 2,300 block of Zumwalt Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:21 p.m. Sept. 15 on the 500 block of 6th Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats and a warrant for assault and battery of a peace officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Charles S. Holman, 66, of Paradise, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. Sept. 10 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Myers Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel T. Collingwood, 57, of the 400 block of Woodlake Drive, Santa Rosa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 13 on east bound State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Manuel C. Garcia, 45, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 15 on south bound Interstate 5 at Freshwater Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.